The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Lauwin-Planque, northern France. Photo: Reuters
Beijing calls out Amazon, ByteDance, NetEase for violating users’ rights in latest crackdown

  • The 145 named apps have until July 26 to take corrective measures or face punishment, the Ministry of Information Technology (MIIT) said on Monday
  • The MIIT has named and shamed over 1,300 apps since 2019 for illegally collecting user information, requesting excessive permissions or misleading customers

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 20 Jul, 2021

