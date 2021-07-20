The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Lauwin-Planque, northern France. Photo: Reuters
Beijing calls out Amazon, ByteDance, NetEase for violating users’ rights in latest crackdown
- The 145 named apps have until July 26 to take corrective measures or face punishment, the Ministry of Information Technology (MIIT) said on Monday
- The MIIT has named and shamed over 1,300 apps since 2019 for illegally collecting user information, requesting excessive permissions or misleading customers
Topic | Amazon
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Lauwin-Planque, northern France. Photo: Reuters