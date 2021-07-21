A trader works in a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 19, 2021. Photo: AP
Will China’s cybersecurity review of IPOs close the door on tech firms raising funds in New York?
- Some Chinese tech firms have postponed or dropped plans for a New York IPO following Beijing’s probe into ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing
- In the first half of 2021, there were 37 Chinese IPOs in the US, raising a combined US$13.8 billion, more than all of 2020
Topic | Venture capital market
A trader works in a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 19, 2021. Photo: AP