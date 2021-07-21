Zhuang Rongwen, Minister of Cyberspace Administration of China, reads a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Beijing blasts Tencent, Alibaba and other tech firms for allowing distribution of ‘soft child porn’ emoji sticker packs
- The Cyberspace Administration of China lectures tech companies for allowing ‘soft child porn’ stickers to be circulated
- Latest action forms part of broader campaign by authorities to protect minors online as number of underage internet users continue to increase
Topic | China technology
