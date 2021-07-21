Zhuang Rongwen, Minister of Cyberspace Administration of China, reads a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters Zhuang Rongwen, Minister of Cyberspace Administration of China, reads a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Zhuang Rongwen, Minister of Cyberspace Administration of China, reads a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

Beijing blasts Tencent, Alibaba and other tech firms for allowing distribution of ‘soft child porn’ emoji sticker packs

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China lectures tech companies for allowing ‘soft child porn’ stickers to be circulated
  • Latest action forms part of broader campaign by authorities to protect minors online as number of underage internet users continue to increase

Topic |   China technology
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 10:00pm, 21 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhuang Rongwen, Minister of Cyberspace Administration of China, reads a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters Zhuang Rongwen, Minister of Cyberspace Administration of China, reads a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Zhuang Rongwen, Minister of Cyberspace Administration of China, reads a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE