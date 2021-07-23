A delivery worker for online sales orders waits in traffic in Beijing on November 9, 2020. Photo: AFP A delivery worker for online sales orders waits in traffic in Beijing on November 9, 2020. Photo: AFP
China punishes online merchants for fake reviews, inflated sales in latest market crackdown

  • In the first half, the SAMR and its branches investigated more than 3,000 cases of fake reviews and inflated sales, imposing fines totalling US$31.8 million
  • In recent years, a growing number of Chinese merchants have turned to large international platforms to reach consumers beyond their home market

Jane Zhang
Updated: 6:01pm, 23 Jul, 2021

