Children in gowns and mortar boards during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in Handan, Hebei province on June 20, 2017. Photo: China Daily via Reuters Children in gowns and mortar boards during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in Handan, Hebei province on June 20, 2017. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Children in gowns and mortar boards during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in Handan, Hebei province on June 20, 2017. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
China education
Tech /  Policy

China bans off-campus tutoring in education overhaul that sets off market rout among dozens of listed edtech platforms

  • Local authorities will ban holiday and weekend tutoring, and will no longer approve tuition centres, according to a document from the State Council
  • Companies that operate edtech platforms will not be allowed to raise capital through initial public offerings

Topic |   China education
Minghe HuCoco FengJane Zhang
Minghe Hu in Beijing, Coco Feng in Beijing and Jane Zhang in Hong Kong

Updated: 7:50pm, 23 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Children in gowns and mortar boards during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in Handan, Hebei province on June 20, 2017. Photo: China Daily via Reuters Children in gowns and mortar boards during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in Handan, Hebei province on June 20, 2017. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Children in gowns and mortar boards during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in Handan, Hebei province on June 20, 2017. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE