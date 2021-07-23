Children in gowns and mortar boards during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in Handan, Hebei province on June 20, 2017. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
China bans off-campus tutoring in education overhaul that sets off market rout among dozens of listed edtech platforms
- Local authorities will ban holiday and weekend tutoring, and will no longer approve tuition centres, according to a document from the State Council
- Companies that operate edtech platforms will not be allowed to raise capital through initial public offerings
Topic | China education
