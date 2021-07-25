The government of Shanghai, China’s largest city, is pushing to become a leader in next-generation technologies like semiconductors, AI and electric cars, but companies first want to know how much money is on the table. Photo: Xinhua The government of Shanghai, China’s largest city, is pushing to become a leader in next-generation technologies like semiconductors, AI and electric cars, but companies first want to know how much money is on the table. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai wants to lead world in semiconductors, AI and electric cars, but plan to boost economy is light on detail

  • Companies are taking a wait-and-see approach to Shanghai’s plan to supercharge strategic emerging industries, which does not have a budget attached to it
  • Plans for company perks look similar to those in other cities, but Shanghai remains a national leader in target industries

Coco FengDaniel RenHe Huifeng
Coco Feng in Beijing, Daniel Ren in Shanghai and He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 8:00am, 25 Jul, 2021

