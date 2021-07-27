Huobi Group runs the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume. Photo: Shutterstock
Cryptocurrency exchange operators Huobi, OKCoin to close Beijing subsidiaries amid China’s crackdown
- The latest moves by Huobi and OKCoin follow the central government’s actions against businesses related to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
- BTCChina, which once ran the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, completely exited from bitcoin-related activities in June
Topic | Digital currencies
Huobi Group runs the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume. Photo: Shutterstock