Huobi Group runs the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume. Photo: Shutterstock Huobi Group runs the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume. Photo: Shutterstock
Huobi Group runs the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Policy

Cryptocurrency exchange operators Huobi, OKCoin to close Beijing subsidiaries amid China’s crackdown

  • The latest moves by Huobi and OKCoin follow the central government’s actions against businesses related to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
  • BTCChina, which once ran the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, completely exited from bitcoin-related activities in June

Topic |   Digital currencies
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 27 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Huobi Group runs the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume. Photo: Shutterstock Huobi Group runs the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume. Photo: Shutterstock
Huobi Group runs the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE