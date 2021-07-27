The homepage of Gaotu Techedu arranged on a laptop computer in Shanghai on July 27. China rolled out new regulations for private education companies last week, sending stock prices plummeting, in another blow to Gaotu this year after weathering previous controversies. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese tech stocks: Gaotu serves as a cautionary tale in Beijing’s private education crackdown
- The stock price for Gaotu, formerly GSX Techedu, has dropped this year to US2.50 from US$149 amid controversies, fines and new regulations
- Beijing’s ban on profits for K-12 private online tutoring firms has upended the industry, causing a sell-off that has spread to other Chinese tech stocks
