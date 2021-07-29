Chinese high school students study late for the annual 'Gaokao' or college entrance examinations in Handan, Hebei Province, China, in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s ban on private tutoring may create a black market as demand for education services remains high
- Industry insiders and parents say that demand will remain unabated for services to boost performance on highly competitive entrance exams
- In Beijing, tutoring sessions are going for up to 3,000 yuan per hour, a little more than the country’s average monthly disposable income
