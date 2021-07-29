Chinese high school students study late for the annual 'Gaokao' or college entrance examinations in Handan, Hebei Province, China, in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese high school students study late for the annual 'Gaokao' or college entrance examinations in Handan, Hebei Province, China, in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese high school students study late for the annual 'Gaokao' or college entrance examinations in Handan, Hebei Province, China, in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech /  Policy

China’s ban on private tutoring may create a black market as demand for education services remains high

  • Industry insiders and parents say that demand will remain unabated for services to boost performance on highly competitive entrance exams
  • In Beijing, tutoring sessions are going for up to 3,000 yuan per hour, a little more than the country’s average monthly disposable income

Topic |   China technology
Coco FengMinghe Hu
Coco Feng in Beijing and Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 29 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese high school students study late for the annual 'Gaokao' or college entrance examinations in Handan, Hebei Province, China, in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese high school students study late for the annual 'Gaokao' or college entrance examinations in Handan, Hebei Province, China, in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese high school students study late for the annual 'Gaokao' or college entrance examinations in Handan, Hebei Province, China, in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE