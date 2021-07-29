Traders are seen at work during the initial public offering of Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange floor on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters Traders are seen at work during the initial public offering of Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange floor on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Traders are seen at work during the initial public offering of Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange floor on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
IPO
Tech /  Policy

Beijing assures Chinese firms it remains ‘open’ and ‘supportive’ of public listing overseas

  • Chinese companies can expect no significant policy change in overseas listing procedures, according to a commentary by Xinhua
  • Dozens of firms are currently evaluating their plans to list in the US amid China’s announcement of data security reviews

Topic |   IPO
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Traders are seen at work during the initial public offering of Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange floor on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters Traders are seen at work during the initial public offering of Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange floor on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Traders are seen at work during the initial public offering of Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange floor on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE