IPv4 offers about 4.3 billion addresses, which means all available addresses could be exhausted as a growing number of computers and devices are connected to the internet. Photo: Reuters
China hatches a plan to lead in the adoption of new internet protocol as Beijing eyes internet of things
- China has overtaken India to become No 1 in terms of IPv6 addresses, with 528 million as of May this year, representing more than half of its internet users
- Beijing’s targets are ambitious as the country’s internet content and service connection providers are not in a hurry to shift to the new protocol
Topic | China technology
IPv4 offers about 4.3 billion addresses, which means all available addresses could be exhausted as a growing number of computers and devices are connected to the internet. Photo: Reuters