China’s Covid-19 tracking app crashes as traffic surges amid fresh coronavirus outbreak

  • The widely used app’s crash on Monday morning caused chaos for commuters in many places across the country
  • The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology said the service resumed nationwide on Monday afternoon

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 3:59pm, 2 Aug, 2021

