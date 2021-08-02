The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen reflected on its navigation map displayed on a mobile phone in this illustration picture. Photo: Reuters
Xi’an orders Didi Chuxing to ban unlicensed vehicles, threatening more than half its fleet in the city
- The ban follows an investigation into Didi’s operations in the city which found that 54 per cent of the 964 vehicles investigated lacked proper licences
- Only 30 per cent of vehicles operating on Didi’s platform met regulatory requirements, according to the country’s transport ministry
