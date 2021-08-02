Data categorisation will be a key part of China’s data governance regime. Photo: Shutterstock
Data privacy in China: Beijing to define data that will not be allow to leave the country easily
- Data to face restrictions when it comes to overseas transfer will cover areas including economic operations, population, natural resources and the environment
- Data categorisation will be a key part of China’s data governance regime and fine print will have far-reaching implications for Chinese companies, especially Big Tech
Topic | China technology
Data categorisation will be a key part of China’s data governance regime. Photo: Shutterstock