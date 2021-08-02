China remains the world’s largest semiconductor market, with total sales of US$151.7 billion in 2020, up 5 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters China remains the world’s largest semiconductor market, with total sales of US$151.7 billion in 2020, up 5 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China’s semiconductor expansion raises risks of overcapacity, inefficient investment, Moody’s warns

  • Small domestic semiconductor companies are likely to face high credit risk resulting from potential overcapacity in less sophisticated chips
  • State-led investment efforts, according to the Moody’s report, have led to overcapacity issues in other industries in the past

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 2 Aug, 2021

