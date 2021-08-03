In the first 10 months of 2020, the number of online education enterprises in China increased by 82,000, accounting for 17.3 per cent of the entire education industry. Photo: SCMP
China’s private education industry scrambles for pivot now that class has been dismissed
- The pain for those who work in the industry has been harsh as online education was one of many industries that boomed during the pandemic
- Beijing’s education overhaul has sent dozens of publicly-listed stocks tumbling and come as a shock for thousands of teachers and students
Topic | China technology
In the first 10 months of 2020, the number of online education enterprises in China increased by 82,000, accounting for 17.3 per cent of the entire education industry. Photo: SCMP