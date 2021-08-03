A report published on August 3, 2021 by the Economic Information Daily, which attacked China’s video gaming industry and singled out Tencent Holdings, was deleted online on the same day. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Chinese newspaper deletes report that called video gaming ‘spiritual opium’, said to misportray Beijing’s official stance
- The report by the Economic Information Daily singled out Tencent and its popular video game Honour of Kings
- Shares of Chinese video gaming giants Tencent and NetEase tumbled by at least 10 per cent in the morning session in Hong Kong after the report was published
Topic | Video gaming
