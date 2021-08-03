An employee makes a chip at a factory of Jiejie Semiconductor Company in Nantong, in China's eastern Jiangsu province, on March 17, 2021. China’s market regulator said it is investigating chip hoarding amid a global shortage that has driven up semiconductor prices and led to shortages for carmakers. Photo: AFP
China investigates chip hoarding as carmakers continue to struggle amid global semiconductor shortage
- The State Administration of Market Regulation said it is investigating component distributors for hoarding car chips to drive up prices amid a global shortage
- Booming global demand has left chip foundries unable to keep up, and increasing capacity can take several months or even a year
