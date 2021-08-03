A man walking past a propaganda mural that reads "Chinese Dream: make the country prosperous and strong, rejuvenate the nation" along a street in Beijing. Photo: AFP A man walking past a propaganda mural that reads "Chinese Dream: make the country prosperous and strong, rejuvenate the nation" along a street in Beijing. Photo: AFP
A man walking past a propaganda mural that reads "Chinese Dream: make the country prosperous and strong, rejuvenate the nation" along a street in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Policy

China’s top propaganda agencies want to limit the role of algorithms in distributing online content

  • The policy guidelines mark the latest effort by Beijing to align online content with the state’s agenda and to rein in the role of capital and technology
  • The policy guidelines also stress that China will ‘improve the standards of literary and art criticism’ and ‘put social value first’

Topic |   Censorship in China
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 6:15pm, 3 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walking past a propaganda mural that reads "Chinese Dream: make the country prosperous and strong, rejuvenate the nation" along a street in Beijing. Photo: AFP A man walking past a propaganda mural that reads "Chinese Dream: make the country prosperous and strong, rejuvenate the nation" along a street in Beijing. Photo: AFP
A man walking past a propaganda mural that reads "Chinese Dream: make the country prosperous and strong, rejuvenate the nation" along a street in Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE