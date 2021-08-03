A man walking past a propaganda mural that reads "Chinese Dream: make the country prosperous and strong, rejuvenate the nation" along a street in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China’s top propaganda agencies want to limit the role of algorithms in distributing online content
- The policy guidelines mark the latest effort by Beijing to align online content with the state’s agenda and to rein in the role of capital and technology
- The policy guidelines also stress that China will ‘improve the standards of literary and art criticism’ and ‘put social value first’
