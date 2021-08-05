Icons of popular social media apps WeChat and Weibo seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken December 5, 2013. A new clean-up campaign targeting content deemed ‘fake news’ is expected to put additional pressure on social media platforms that have become popular with citizen journalists. Photo: Reuters Icons of popular social media apps WeChat and Weibo seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken December 5, 2013. A new clean-up campaign targeting content deemed ‘fake news’ is expected to put additional pressure on social media platforms that have become popular with citizen journalists. Photo: Reuters
China launches campaign against ‘fake news’ as Beijing seeks to purify online information, targeting social media

  • China’s censors go after fake news and unlicensed citizen journalists in latest move to cleanse cyberspace of information deemed fake or harmful
  • The joint campaign from 10 regulatory agencies is expected to hit social media platforms like WeChat and Douyin, popular with content creators

Masha Borak  and Xinmei Shen

Updated: 12:16pm, 5 Aug, 2021

