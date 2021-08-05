The China eSports team play Taiwan in the eSports exhibition at the 18th Asian Games in August 2018. Photo: AP The China eSports team play Taiwan in the eSports exhibition at the 18th Asian Games in August 2018. Photo: AP
The China eSports team play Taiwan in the eSports exhibition at the 18th Asian Games in August 2018. Photo: AP
Gaming
Tech /  Policy

China’s crackdown on gaming: state newspaper calls for higher taxes but also highlights soft power gains

  • Since the gaming industry has grown so large, companies like Tencent should no longer benefit from tax incentives, the op-ed argues
  • However, the commentary shows support for the gaming industry, reflecting Beijing’s love-hate relationship

Topic |   Gaming
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 1:08pm, 5 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The China eSports team play Taiwan in the eSports exhibition at the 18th Asian Games in August 2018. Photo: AP The China eSports team play Taiwan in the eSports exhibition at the 18th Asian Games in August 2018. Photo: AP
The China eSports team play Taiwan in the eSports exhibition at the 18th Asian Games in August 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE