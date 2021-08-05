A commentary by the Economic Daily, which is a newspaper directly under the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, questions the business model of live-streaming video platforms, as ‘vulgar content’ continues to proliferate online. Photo: Agence France-Presse A commentary by the Economic Daily, which is a newspaper directly under the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, questions the business model of live-streaming video platforms, as ‘vulgar content’ continues to proliferate online. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China’s live-streaming video market may face tougher regulation amid spread of ‘vulgar content’

  • A commentary published by the Economic Daily once again puts the spotlight on the proliferation of ‘vulgar content’ online
  • While the article did not identify the providers responsible for such content, shares of Kuaishou and Bilibili were hammered in Hong Kong on Thursday

Topic |   Streaming video and TV
Tracy Qu
Updated: 4:22pm, 5 Aug, 2021

