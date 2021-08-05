The proposed regulations are still under review and there is no official timetable for their implementation. Photo: Shutterstock
Data privacy in China: Zhejiang province proposes rule to ‘destroy’ personal data collected during emergencies
- Zhejiang province is reviewing new rules for handling public data, including that collected as a response to a public emergency
- Personal data was collected on a wide scale in China during the Covid-19 pandemic for contact tracing, leading to rampant leaks
Topic | China technology
