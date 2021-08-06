Beijing’s overhaul of the off-campus education market – long considered essential for students to succeed in Chinese school examinations – has sent dozens of publicly listed education technology stocks tumbling in Shanghai, Hong Kong and New York. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese provinces roll out specific measures targeting off-campus tutoring providers amid Beijing’s crackdown
- The provincial governments of Shaanxi and Guangdong have initiated specific regulations for the off-campus education market, following the State Council’s lead
- Local authorities in those two provinces said they will supervise how off-campus tutoring providers refund customers for unused courses
