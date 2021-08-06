Beijing’s overhaul of the off-campus education market – long considered essential for students to succeed in Chinese school examinations – has sent dozens of publicly listed education technology stocks tumbling in Shanghai, Hong Kong and New York. Photo: Shutterstock Beijing’s overhaul of the off-campus education market – long considered essential for students to succeed in Chinese school examinations – has sent dozens of publicly listed education technology stocks tumbling in Shanghai, Hong Kong and New York. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Policy

Chinese provinces roll out specific measures targeting off-campus tutoring providers amid Beijing’s crackdown

  • The provincial governments of Shaanxi and Guangdong have initiated specific regulations for the off-campus education market, following the State Council’s lead
  • Local authorities in those two provinces said they will supervise how off-campus tutoring providers refund customers for unused courses

Topic |   China education
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 6:00am, 6 Aug, 2021

