Tech /  Policy

Beijing’s education crackdown hits Duolingo, Memrise as language-learning apps are pulled from Chinese app stores

  • Overseas-based language-learning apps such as Duolingo and Memrise get pulled from some Chinese Android app stores amid the country’s edtech crackdown
  • Duolingo, which remains available on Apple’s China App Store, said it is working on the problem

Topic |   China education
Masha Borak
Masha Borad

Updated: 2:28pm, 6 Aug, 2021

