Due to the sheer size of ByteDance’s education group, even partial job losses could be huge as a result of education pullback. Photo: Xinhua Due to the sheer size of ByteDance’s education group, even partial job losses could be huge as a result of education pullback. Photo: Xinhua
Due to the sheer size of ByteDance’s education group, even partial job losses could be huge as a result of education pullback. Photo: Xinhua
Education
Tech /  Policy

exclusive | Zhang Yiming’s education dream dashed by Beijing as ByteDance pulls back from tutoring

  • Beijing’s policy change on private tutoring has killed Zhang’s dream of building up an extensive, sustainable private education empire
  • Due to the sheer size of ByteDance’s education unit, even partial job losses could be huge after Beijing’s policy change to ban profits in off-campus tutoring

Topic |   Education
Coco FengZhou Xin
Coco Feng in Beijing and Zhou Xin in Hong Kong

Updated: 9:44pm, 6 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Due to the sheer size of ByteDance’s education group, even partial job losses could be huge as a result of education pullback. Photo: Xinhua Due to the sheer size of ByteDance’s education group, even partial job losses could be huge as a result of education pullback. Photo: Xinhua
Due to the sheer size of ByteDance’s education group, even partial job losses could be huge as a result of education pullback. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE