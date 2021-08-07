Shares of online video platforms including Bilibili and Kuaishou plunged after the Economic Daily on Thursday called for tougher regulation to stop the spread of “vulgar content”. Photo: Shutterstock Shares of online video platforms including Bilibili and Kuaishou plunged after the Economic Daily on Thursday called for tougher regulation to stop the spread of “vulgar content”. Photo: Shutterstock
Shares of online video platforms including Bilibili and Kuaishou plunged after the Economic Daily on Thursday called for tougher regulation to stop the spread of “vulgar content”. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Policy

China stock rout sees investors turn to state newspapers and old speeches for clues on Beijing’s next policy moves

  • Beijing last week effectively obliterated the after-school tutoring industry overnight and set off a US$1 trillion global sell-off of related stocks
  • Investors in China stocks need to remember to pay attention to what the government is thinking or risk getting burnt – badly

Topic |   China technology
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 7:50am, 7 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shares of online video platforms including Bilibili and Kuaishou plunged after the Economic Daily on Thursday called for tougher regulation to stop the spread of “vulgar content”. Photo: Shutterstock Shares of online video platforms including Bilibili and Kuaishou plunged after the Economic Daily on Thursday called for tougher regulation to stop the spread of “vulgar content”. Photo: Shutterstock
Shares of online video platforms including Bilibili and Kuaishou plunged after the Economic Daily on Thursday called for tougher regulation to stop the spread of “vulgar content”. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE