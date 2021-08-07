Shares of online video platforms including Bilibili and Kuaishou plunged after the Economic Daily on Thursday called for tougher regulation to stop the spread of “vulgar content”. Photo: Shutterstock
China stock rout sees investors turn to state newspapers and old speeches for clues on Beijing’s next policy moves
- Beijing last week effectively obliterated the after-school tutoring industry overnight and set off a US$1 trillion global sell-off of related stocks
- Investors in China stocks need to remember to pay attention to what the government is thinking or risk getting burnt – badly
Topic | China technology
Shares of online video platforms including Bilibili and Kuaishou plunged after the Economic Daily on Thursday called for tougher regulation to stop the spread of “vulgar content”. Photo: Shutterstock