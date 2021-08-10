Vipkid has ended new local classes taught by foreign-based tutors to comply with regulations. Photo: Handout Vipkid has ended new local classes taught by foreign-based tutors to comply with regulations. Photo: Handout
Vipkid has ended new local classes taught by foreign-based tutors to comply with regulations. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Policy

Vipkid the latest Chinese education firm to cut student access to overseas tutors to comply with new policy

  • Vipkid will make a dramatic pivot in its business by switching to courses taught by Chinese tutors or licensed foreign teachers in China
  • The new policy means it will be difficult for Chinese students to access overseas teachers and unsanctioned foreign training materials

Topic |   China education
Coco FengBobo Chan
Coco Feng in Beijing and Bobo Chan in Hong Kong

Updated: 2:06pm, 10 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vipkid has ended new local classes taught by foreign-based tutors to comply with regulations. Photo: Handout Vipkid has ended new local classes taught by foreign-based tutors to comply with regulations. Photo: Handout
Vipkid has ended new local classes taught by foreign-based tutors to comply with regulations. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE