Vipkid has ended new local classes taught by foreign-based tutors to comply with regulations. Photo: Handout
Vipkid the latest Chinese education firm to cut student access to overseas tutors to comply with new policy
- Vipkid will make a dramatic pivot in its business by switching to courses taught by Chinese tutors or licensed foreign teachers in China
- The new policy means it will be difficult for Chinese students to access overseas teachers and unsanctioned foreign training materials
