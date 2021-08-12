Tencent Music Entertainment was ordered in July to relinquish its exclusive licensing deals with global record labels. Photo: Shutterstock Tencent Music Entertainment was ordered in July to relinquish its exclusive licensing deals with global record labels. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent Music Entertainment was ordered in July to relinquish its exclusive licensing deals with global record labels. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Policy

Beijing hints that its Big Tech antitrust scrutiny could be permanent with new five-year blueprint

  • New five-year rule of law blueprint calls for stronger antitrust law enforcement
  • China’s antitrust law enforcement is understaffed at the moment, an official said an in interview this year

Topic |   China technology
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tencent Music Entertainment was ordered in July to relinquish its exclusive licensing deals with global record labels. Photo: Shutterstock Tencent Music Entertainment was ordered in July to relinquish its exclusive licensing deals with global record labels. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent Music Entertainment was ordered in July to relinquish its exclusive licensing deals with global record labels. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE