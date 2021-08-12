Proposed new regulations by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology require increased cybersecurity measures by connected vehicle makers to fend off threats to system vulnerabilities. Photo: Reuters Proposed new regulations by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology require increased cybersecurity measures by connected vehicle makers to fend off threats to system vulnerabilities. Photo: Reuters
Proposed new regulations by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology require increased cybersecurity measures by connected vehicle makers to fend off threats to system vulnerabilities. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

China doubles down on smart vehicle data regulation after Tesla’s EV recall

  • The MIIT has proposed new regulations covering management of smart connected vehicles and control of the vast amount of data these cars generate
  • Connected vehicle makers such as Tesla must also provide clear information about their cars’ automated driving assistance and other autopilot capabilities

Topic |   Electric cars
Masha Borak
Masha Borak

Updated: 9:24pm, 12 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Proposed new regulations by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology require increased cybersecurity measures by connected vehicle makers to fend off threats to system vulnerabilities. Photo: Reuters Proposed new regulations by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology require increased cybersecurity measures by connected vehicle makers to fend off threats to system vulnerabilities. Photo: Reuters
Proposed new regulations by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology require increased cybersecurity measures by connected vehicle makers to fend off threats to system vulnerabilities. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE