A move by Beijing to roll back tax incentives for software companies in favour of hard tech would likely hit companies such as Alibaba and Tencent. Photo: AP A move by Beijing to roll back tax incentives for software companies in favour of hard tech would likely hit companies such as Alibaba and Tencent. Photo: AP
A move by Beijing to roll back tax incentives for software companies in favour of hard tech would likely hit companies such as Alibaba and Tencent. Photo: AP
Tech /  Policy

China tech crackdown: Beijing’s soft touch on tax for Big Tech is set to end as it seeks more focus on science

  • Beijing’s move to levy higher tax on internet companies would be the latest in a series of steps taken to rein in Big Tech in the country
  • Regulators want to tighten qualification standard for so-called ‘key software enterprises’, making it harder for internet firms to enjoy tax reductions

Topic |   China technology
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 7:30am, 13 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A move by Beijing to roll back tax incentives for software companies in favour of hard tech would likely hit companies such as Alibaba and Tencent. Photo: AP A move by Beijing to roll back tax incentives for software companies in favour of hard tech would likely hit companies such as Alibaba and Tencent. Photo: AP
A move by Beijing to roll back tax incentives for software companies in favour of hard tech would likely hit companies such as Alibaba and Tencent. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE