Chinese actor Xiao Zhan is one of the idols who have attracted a huge number of fans via online clubs. Photo: Handout
China’s crackdown on online fan clubs ‘necessary’ to help trapped teenagers, anthropologist says
- China’s internet watchdog is expected to impose restrictions on the activities of online fan clubs that some see as bordering on cults
- Fan clubs, along with gaming and private tutoring, are now considered activities that may adversely affect the well-being of the country’s youth
Topic | Internet
Chinese actor Xiao Zhan is one of the idols who have attracted a huge number of fans via online clubs. Photo: Handout