China is establishing a data governance framework that seeks to ensure the security of what it deems as important data, while putting limits on how businesses collect and use sensitive personal data. Photo: Shutterstock
New draft of China’s personal information protection law adds restrictions on how apps collect personal data
- Latest draft of China’s upcoming Personal Information Protection Law will target how apps handle personal data
- Law is expected to be rolled out within the year, completing China’s national legal framework for data governance
Topic | China technology
