Kids compete in an Honour of Kings tournament in Wuhan in 2018. Photo: AFP
China should tighten its grip on video games that distort history, says the country’s top radio broadcaster
- China’s regulators should tighten their grip on video games to avoid historical misrepresentations, according to China’s top radio broadcaster
- Wantonly falsifying history is “an inferior and even harmful cultural transmission,” the commentary said
Topic | China technology
