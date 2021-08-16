Before China’s crackdown, the country’s K-12 off-campus education market was forecast to reach 730 billion yuan (US$112.6 billion) this year, up from 400 billion yuan in 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s education crackdown: country’s new family law to ban for-profit home tutoring
- China’s upcoming Family Education Facilitation Law will include a ban on for-profit home tutoring
- The law will be submitted for a second review at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress this week
Topic | China technology
Before China’s crackdown, the country’s K-12 off-campus education market was forecast to reach 730 billion yuan (US$112.6 billion) this year, up from 400 billion yuan in 2020. Photo: Shutterstock