Beijing seeks to build a data governance framework to ensure the security of what it deems as important data, putting limits on how businesses collect and use sensitive personal data. Photo: AFP
China sets out new rules to protect ‘critical information infrastructure’ as it bolsters data security push
- China’s State Council passes long-awaited rules on ‘critical information infrastructure’ as Beijing tightens control of domestic data
- Companies still need to wait to find out which category they fall into and what rules specifically apply to them
Topic | China technology
