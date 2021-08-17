The mascot for the Taobao e-commerce platform at Alibaba Group Holding headquarters in Hangzhou on August 2. Internet platforms are facing a new challenge from China’s market regulator as it prepares to roll out new rules giving more power to local regulators to govern anticompetitive behaviour in cyberspace. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Big Tech crackdown: Beijing’s targets ‘unfair competition’ online with new rules challenging internet platforms
- A new draft regulation expands the power local market regulators have over internet platforms operated by Big Tech companies like Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan
- The State Administration for Market Regulation is tightening its grip on cyberspace as tech stocks continue to be battered by China’s sweeping crackdown
Topic | Regulation
