The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has named 43 smartphone applications that were found to illegally transfer user contact data, location information or incorrectly use pop-up ads. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing names WeChat and other apps for data flaws and shuts down fan club apps, as scrutiny ratchets up

  • The list includes some of China’s most popular apps, such as Tencent Holdings’ WeChat, and its corporate version WeCom
  • Naming and shaming of Chinese apps by the central government has now become a regular occurrence, and the MIIT has upped its surveillance since 2019

Coco Feng in Beijing and Bobo Chan in Hong Kong

Updated: 9:00pm, 19 Aug, 2021

