Under the draft rules, platforms need to clearly display their privacy policies and mention the personal information they collect. Photo: Bloomberg Under the draft rules, platforms need to clearly display their privacy policies and mention the personal information they collect. Photo: Bloomberg
No sex toys, medicines, or spy devices allowed on China’s live-streaming platforms as Beijing tightens grip

  • Teenagers under 16 will no longer be allowed to live-stream and live-streamers should use Mandarin during their sessions, according to the draft rules
  • The full list of items banned from live-streaming e-commerce include a range of goods deemed socially harmful

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 11:00pm, 19 Aug, 2021

