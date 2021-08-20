China is establishing a data governance framework that seeks to ensure the security of what it deems important data, putting limits on how businesses collect and use sensitive personal information. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s sweeping Personal Information Protection Law to come into effect on November 1
- The law, one of the world’s toughest on personal data security, will make it harder and costlier for tech firms in China to access and use consumer information
- The full text of the final law has not been released, but Xinhua reported that it would empower users to turn off targeted advertising
