Employees work in the warehouse of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, the logistics affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba, in Wuxi, China's eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
China’s antitrust watchdog deputises new sheriffs to rein in China’s Wild West of online commerce
- While China has had an unfair competition law on the books since 1993 – which was updated in 2019 – the market regulator had largely refrained from applying it to online commerce
- Under the proposed new rules, internet platforms are not allowed to use data and algorithms to boost web traffic or affect user choices
Topic | E-commerce
Employees work in the warehouse of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, the logistics affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba, in Wuxi, China's eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP