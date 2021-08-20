Gaming youth modes have been thrust into the spotlight recently following a public interest lawsuit this month against Tencent. Photo: AFP Gaming youth modes have been thrust into the spotlight recently following a public interest lawsuit this month against Tencent. Photo: AFP
Gaming youth modes have been thrust into the spotlight recently following a public interest lawsuit this month against Tencent. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Policy

People’s Daily hits out at Big Tech’s ‘youth modes’ for gaming and short video in another shot across the bows

  • Many ‘youth modes’ can be easily bypassed by teenage internet users through simple workarounds, the state newspaper said
  • Gaming youth modes have been thrust into the spotlight recently following a public interest lawsuit this month against Tencent

Topic |   China technology
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 11:00pm, 20 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Gaming youth modes have been thrust into the spotlight recently following a public interest lawsuit this month against Tencent. Photo: AFP Gaming youth modes have been thrust into the spotlight recently following a public interest lawsuit this month against Tencent. Photo: AFP
Gaming youth modes have been thrust into the spotlight recently following a public interest lawsuit this month against Tencent. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE