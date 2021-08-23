It remains to be seen whether Shenzhen’s neutral stance will prompt Chinese online merchants to accelerate their efforts to seek alternative platforms to Amazon.com. Photo: Reuters It remains to be seen whether Shenzhen’s neutral stance will prompt Chinese online merchants to accelerate their efforts to seek alternative platforms to Amazon.com. Photo: Reuters
It remains to be seen whether Shenzhen’s neutral stance will prompt Chinese online merchants to accelerate their efforts to seek alternative platforms to Amazon.com. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | Shenzhen tells local ‘made in China, sold on Amazon’ vendors it will stay neutral in their disputes with the US e-commerce giant

  • The Shenzhen government said it will not intervene in disputes between Chinese online merchants and Amazon
  • The US e-commerce giant’s crackdown on fraudulent reviews and other violations on its platform has affected thousands of Chinese merchants

Iris Deng
Updated: 3:27pm, 23 Aug, 2021

