A Chinese flag is seen among representations of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in this illustration picture taken June 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters A Chinese flag is seen among representations of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in this illustration picture taken June 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A Chinese flag is seen among representations of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in this illustration picture taken June 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin
Tech /  Policy

Court in China says cryptocurrency ‘not protected by law’ in ruling that could set a precedent for bitcoin lawsuits

  • The plaintiff invested US$10,756 to buy tokens endorsed by three friends but the accounts were closed after the central bank reiterated the ban on crypto transactions
  • Chinese authorities outlawed the mining of cryptocurrencies this year, triggering a wave of migration by miners from China to central Asia and North America

Topic |   Bitcoin
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 23 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese flag is seen among representations of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in this illustration picture taken June 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters A Chinese flag is seen among representations of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in this illustration picture taken June 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A Chinese flag is seen among representations of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in this illustration picture taken June 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE