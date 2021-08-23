A Chinese flag is seen among representations of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in this illustration picture taken June 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Court in China says cryptocurrency ‘not protected by law’ in ruling that could set a precedent for bitcoin lawsuits
- The plaintiff invested US$10,756 to buy tokens endorsed by three friends but the accounts were closed after the central bank reiterated the ban on crypto transactions
- Chinese authorities outlawed the mining of cryptocurrencies this year, triggering a wave of migration by miners from China to central Asia and North America
Topic | Bitcoin
