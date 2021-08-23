A driver opening the Didi Chuxing ride-hailing app on his smartphone in Beijing, 2021. Photo: AFP A driver opening the Didi Chuxing ride-hailing app on his smartphone in Beijing, 2021. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Policy

China issues tighter data security rules for ride-hailing firms amid Didi probe, but more clarity still needed

  • New rules classify important data as geographical information, traffic data in important and sensitive areas including military regions
  • Ride-hailing firms, including Didi, car makers, components and software suppliers, distributors and maintenance providers will be subject to new rules

Topic |   China technology
Xinmei Shen
Updated: 9:00pm, 23 Aug, 2021

