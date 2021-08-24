Alibaba Cloud, China’s largest cloud service provider, has been accused by the Zhejiang telecoms regulator of violating China’s Cybersecurity Law following a complaint related to a 2019 data leak. Photo: Bien Perez Alibaba Cloud, China’s largest cloud service provider, has been accused by the Zhejiang telecoms regulator of violating China’s Cybersecurity Law following a complaint related to a 2019 data leak. Photo: Bien Perez
Alibaba Cloud, China's largest cloud service provider, has been accused by the Zhejiang telecoms regulator of violating China's Cybersecurity Law following a complaint related to a 2019 data leak.
Alibaba Cloud data leak ‘violated Cybersecurity Law’ in 2019 and must rectify, local Chinese telecoms regulator says

  • The Zhejiang Communications Administration said last month that Alibaba disclosed user information without consent following a complaint about the 2019 incident
  • Alibaba Cloud said it has already taken corrective measures but did not provide details

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 2:46pm, 24 Aug, 2021

