Alibaba Cloud, China’s largest cloud service provider, has been accused by the Zhejiang telecoms regulator of violating China’s Cybersecurity Law following a complaint related to a 2019 data leak. Photo: Bien Perez
Alibaba Cloud data leak ‘violated Cybersecurity Law’ in 2019 and must rectify, local Chinese telecoms regulator says
- The Zhejiang Communications Administration said last month that Alibaba disclosed user information without consent following a complaint about the 2019 incident
- Alibaba Cloud said it has already taken corrective measures but did not provide details
