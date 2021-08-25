China is introducing new rules on “critical information infrastructure” amid a widespread cybersecurity crackdown, but ambiguity about the term remains. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s top cybersecurity officials seek to calm investor concerns that new regulation could put chill on overseas IPOs
- Officials from Beijing’s top cybersecurity agencies said a regulation on ‘critical information infrastructure’ does not target foreign businesses or IPOs
- Probes into Didi and other tech companies has caused speculation about the meaning of the term in question, which is used but not defined in recent laws
China is introducing new rules on “critical information infrastructure” amid a widespread cybersecurity crackdown, but ambiguity about the term remains. Photo: Shutterstock