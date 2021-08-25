China is introducing new rules on “critical information infrastructure” amid a widespread cybersecurity crackdown, but ambiguity about the term remains. Photo: Shutterstock China is introducing new rules on “critical information infrastructure” amid a widespread cybersecurity crackdown, but ambiguity about the term remains. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s top cybersecurity officials seek to calm investor concerns that new regulation could put chill on overseas IPOs

  • Officials from Beijing’s top cybersecurity agencies said a regulation on ‘critical information infrastructure’ does not target foreign businesses or IPOs
  • Probes into Didi and other tech companies has caused speculation about the meaning of the term in question, which is used but not defined in recent laws

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Xinmei ShenChe Pan
Xinmei Shen in Hong Kong and Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 5:19pm, 25 Aug, 2021

