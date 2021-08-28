China’s largest social network is encouraging content creators to self-censor after the country’s internet watchdog announced a new campaign targeting citizen journalists. Photo: Reuters China’s largest social network is encouraging content creators to self-censor after the country’s internet watchdog announced a new campaign targeting citizen journalists. Photo: Reuters
China’s largest social network is encouraging content creators to self-censor after the country’s internet watchdog announced a new campaign targeting citizen journalists. Photo: Reuters
Internet
Tech /  Policy

China targets fake news and citizen journalists with new campaign from internet watchdog

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China published guidelines for a new campaign targeting ‘misinterpretations’ of financial and economic policies
  • Citizen journalists and the platforms that host them are being singled out after other recent campaigns against fake news and recommendation algorithms

Topic |   Internet
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 3:30pm, 28 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s largest social network is encouraging content creators to self-censor after the country’s internet watchdog announced a new campaign targeting citizen journalists. Photo: Reuters China’s largest social network is encouraging content creators to self-censor after the country’s internet watchdog announced a new campaign targeting citizen journalists. Photo: Reuters
China’s largest social network is encouraging content creators to self-censor after the country’s internet watchdog announced a new campaign targeting citizen journalists. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE