China’s largest social network is encouraging content creators to self-censor after the country’s internet watchdog announced a new campaign targeting citizen journalists. Photo: Reuters
China targets fake news and citizen journalists with new campaign from internet watchdog
- The Cyberspace Administration of China published guidelines for a new campaign targeting ‘misinterpretations’ of financial and economic policies
- Citizen journalists and the platforms that host them are being singled out after other recent campaigns against fake news and recommendation algorithms
Topic | Internet
China’s largest social network is encouraging content creators to self-censor after the country’s internet watchdog announced a new campaign targeting citizen journalists. Photo: Reuters