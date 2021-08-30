China’s top watchdog for gaming and other forms of online media, formally issued the rules to combat gaming addiction among teenagers. Photo: AFP
China limits gaming time for under-18s to one hour a day on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays
- China’s top watchdog for gaming and other forms of online media, formally issued the rules to combat gaming addiction among teenagers
- The NAAP said that gaming companies are the main entities responsible for stopping children from becoming addicted to games
