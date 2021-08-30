A mobile phone shows NetEase’s cloud music interface, Linyi City, Shandong Province, China, March 3, 2021.Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images A mobile phone shows NetEase’s cloud music interface, Linyi City, Shandong Province, China, March 3, 2021.Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
No more celebrity lists: NetEase joins Weibo and Tencent in pulling rankings as Beijing bears down on fan clubs

  • NetEase Music has removed celebrity ranking lists from its platform and limited purchases of digital albums to one per user
  • Move comes after country’s internet watchdog told local authorities to cancel celebrity rankings and tighten oversight of celebrity marketing agencies

Topic |   China technology
Josh Ye

Updated: 9:33pm, 30 Aug, 2021

A mobile phone shows NetEase’s cloud music interface, Linyi City, Shandong Province, China, March 3, 2021.Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
