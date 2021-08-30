A mobile phone shows NetEase’s cloud music interface, Linyi City, Shandong Province, China, March 3, 2021.Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
No more celebrity lists: NetEase joins Weibo and Tencent in pulling rankings as Beijing bears down on fan clubs
- NetEase Music has removed celebrity ranking lists from its platform and limited purchases of digital albums to one per user
- Move comes after country’s internet watchdog told local authorities to cancel celebrity rankings and tighten oversight of celebrity marketing agencies
